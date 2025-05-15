Cassie Says She Talked Swingers Lifestyle With Diddy, Saw Him Bang Other Women
Diddy's defense says his sexual preferences are part of a swingers lifestyle, and Cassie just testified that they did some swinging.
Cassie is being cross-examined by Diddy's defense attorney Anna Estevao, and she confirmed she had conversations with Diddy about a "swingers lifestyle" when they were in a relationship.
The singer says she experienced swinging firsthand when she accompanied Diddy to sex clubs ... watching him have sex with other women multiple times -- which sounds like a reversal of the freak-offs, where a previous witness said Diddy would watch her have sex with a male sex worker.
Estevao asked Cassie straight up if the freak-offs were related to the swingers lifestyle ... and she responded, "Related in a sexual way, yeah. But they're very different."
Diddy being a swinger is a key part of his defense ... with the head of his legal team, Marc Agnifilo, previously arguing being a swinger is so common, Diddy probably didn't think twice about it.
Last year's federal indictment of Diddy mentions the now-famous "freak-off" parties ... calling them "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded."
The mogul's lawyers seem to be trying to establish some of the alleged sexual behavior was part of a swingers lifestyle ... as opposed to prosecutors' claims of sex trafficking and coercion ... and they are leaning into it during Cassie's cross-examination.