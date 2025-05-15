Cassie Says She Talked Swingers Lifestyle With Diddy, Saw Him Bang Other Women

Diddy's defense says his sexual preferences are part of a swingers lifestyle, and Cassie just testified that they did some swinging.

Cassie is being cross-examined by Diddy's defense attorney Anna Estevao, and she confirmed she had conversations with Diddy about a "swingers lifestyle" when they were in a relationship.

The singer says she experienced swinging firsthand when she accompanied Diddy to sex clubs ... watching him have sex with other women multiple times -- which sounds like a reversal of the freak-offs, where a previous witness said Diddy would watch her have sex with a male sex worker.

Estevao asked Cassie straight up if the freak-offs were related to the swingers lifestyle ... and she responded, "Related in a sexual way, yeah. But they're very different."

Diddy being a swinger is a key part of his defense ... with the head of his legal team, Marc Agnifilo, previously arguing being a swinger is so common, Diddy probably didn't think twice about it.

Last year's federal indictment of Diddy mentions the now-famous "freak-off" parties ... calling them "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded."