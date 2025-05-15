Touré Says Diddy Prosecutors Successfully Making Case Against Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy supporters and court pundits might think the prosecution hasn't proved any of the criminal counts he's facing, but Touré disagrees ... arguing the government is making a lot of progress on the racketeering front.

We caught up with the music journalist Thursday on "TMZ Live," and his take, after nearly 4 days of graphic testimony, is Diddy was allegedly committing "an ongoing rape of Cassie."

And, Touré sees prosecutors building a strong case for a criminal conspiracy -- aka racketeering -- carried out by Diddy's employees.

However, our own Harvey Levin argues he doesn't even think the government is making that argument -- and will point to other alleged actions to prove the conspiracy.

Harvey says while Cassie is telling people now she felt degraded during the freak-offs -- she doesn't appear to have ever said "no" outright to Diddy when it came to the freak-offs ... arguably making it harder for a jury to convict him.

Touré pushes back here ... arguing jury's are smart enough to know Cassie probably didn't want to have sex while suffering from a urinary tract infection or on her period -- and only didn't say "no" because Diddy allegedly controlled her life.

As you know ... Cassie was on the stand again Thursday, and many of the text messages she sent to Diddy over the years -- telling him she loved him and talking about enjoying the freak-offs -- were read to the court.

BTW ... Touré is something of a Diddy expert -- telling us last year he felt Diddy's drug addiction changed him fundamentally as a person.