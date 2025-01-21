Chris Brown Hits Warner Bros. Discovery With $500 Million Defamation Suit

Chris Brown is suing the producers behind Investigation Discovery's "Chris Brown: A History of Violence" docuseries … alleging the project was full of straight up lies.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ … the singer accuses Warner Bros. Discovery, Ample, and other individuals behind the series of promoting and publishing defamatory claims against him -- even after allegedly being provided with "proof" that their narrative was false.

Not only does Brown state the Jane Doe at the center of the docuseries has been repeatedly discredited, but he highlights he has never been found guilty “of any sex related crime” … slamming the docuseries for labeling him "a serial rapist and a sexual abuser."

He claims they based the docuseries largely on a lawsuit Jane Doe brought against him ... adding she later withdrew the suit because it was full of lies.

Brown says the producers and the Jane Doe chose to disregard fact in order to defame him and his reputation … which he says he’s spent over a decade repairing.

The singer claims he’s taken accountability for his "past mistakes" – including the physical assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna – and has grown from them … and slams ‘A History of Violence’ producers for pushing an old narrative in the name of fame and fortune.

Brown says he’s been directly impacted by this docuseries … as it’s taken a toll on his reputation, career, and business opportunities. So, he’s seeking $500 million in damages … which he partly plans to donate to victims of sexual abuse if awarded.