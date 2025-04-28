Stagecoach Day 3 Sees Celebs Turn Out, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis & More

Cowboy hats? Check. Shades on point? Check. Festivities in full swing? You bet. And of course, celebs like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were out in full force, soaking it all in.

We’ve got a whole gallery for you from Day 3 of the annual country music fest, where Luke Wilson, Garth Brooks, and DJ Pee .Wee -- AKA Anderson .Paak -- were out and about too, at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California ... where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is also held.

Luke Combs was the headliner for the final night -- singing his hits, including "Beautiful Crazy" and "When It Rains It Pours" ... then bringing out Garth for a rendition of "Friends in Low Places" to end his set. Midland was also a fan favorite on Sunday night -- with special guests Tracy Lawrence, Noah Cyrus and Shaboozey.

Steve Aoki and Diplo were serving up some serious country style, going all in as they hung out together.

Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael turned up the heat, making the most of some sibling time in the dusty festival vibes.

Plus, it was like no time had passed since the '90s as the Backstreet Boys hit the stage.