Luke Combs, Glen Powell Shotgun Beers Onstage with 'Twisters' Cast

Play video content

Luke Combs started a beer storm onstage last night ... shotgunning brews with some big Hollywood stars -- namely, the cast of "Twisters."

The country singer-songwriter brought out the movie's stars during his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour spot at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Friday night ... and, check out the clip 'cause they came prepared.

The cast -- led by stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones -- walked out in front of the thousands of screaming fans with their beer cans already punctured and ready to rip.

When they reach Combs, the crew cracks their drinks open and goes to town, guzzling their drinks before tossing them off the stage.

Looks like Daisy needs a bit of help with hers too BTW ... so Glen -- ever the gentleman -- helps finish off what's left in her can too before the cast retreats from the stage.

"Twisters" -- sequel to the classic 1996 film "Twister" -- received its wide release yesterday, and it's crushing the box office already ... projected to rake in $72 million before the weekend's out.

The flick starring Powell, Edgar-Jones, Kiernan Shipka, David Corenswet, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney and more features Luke's "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" ... so, he's got a close connection to the rest of the project too.