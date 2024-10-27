Luke Combs, Eric Church, More Perform at Concert Organized By Panthers Owners The Teppers

Luke Combs, Eric Church and more country stars teamed up for a good cause ... and, they raised a ton of money for people affected by Hurricane Helene.

Twelve country music stars pulled up to Bank of America Stadium Saturday night for the largest concert in the venue's nearly 30-year history -- bringing out a crowd of 82,193.

The Panthers play in BoA Stadium ... and, the team's owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole allowed the stars to use it, free of charge, so all the money raised could go directly to the people who need it most.

Combs gave the rundown on how this event -- which would normally take months to plan -- came together in just four short weeks.

LC explains he called his manager in the aftermath of the hurricane ... saying they needed to do a benefit concert. Combs says his manager called up the Carolina Panthers, and Luke called Church -- and, they immediately jumped onboard.

Combs says the Teppers donated not just the venue, but the beer, food, parking, labor ... all of the associated costs, so they didn't have to cut into any of the proceeds.

In all, the concert -- featuring Combs, Church, Keith Urban, James Taylor, Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers and half a dozen other acts -- raised $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief.

Celebs also filled out the stands too ... with Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Randy Travis and more showing up to support the cause.

Hurricane Helene devastated the Southeast United States late last month ... killing more than 200 people and causing millions of dollars worth of damage.