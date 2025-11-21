Hailey Bieber Celebrates 29th Birthday Early With Massive Cake, Rhode Products

Play video content Instagram/@tatlafata

Hailey Bieber kicked off her 29th birthday festivities early as she celebrated with loved ones at an epic dinner featuring a massive 5-tier cake and Rhode-themed goodies Thursday night.

The model and beauty mogul posted all about her big bash on her Insta Story, showing fans a video of her blowing out the candles on her extravagant, ribbon-adorned pink cake and giving a glimpse of her sexy lace-up top.

Guests were treated to a multi-course meal, drinks embossed with the Rhode logos, and even fan-fave lip products ... plus an embroidery station!

By the look of it, fun was had by all ... and the festivities should only continue, considering Hailey is turning 29 on Saturday.