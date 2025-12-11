Justin Bieber Goes Back to the Bowling Alley From the 'Baby' Music Video

Play video content Instagram/@lilbieber - Island Records/RBMG

Justin Bieber can't forget where he came from. The singer revisited the bowling alley from his iconic "Baby" music video 15 years after the smash hit solidified him as a global star with huge staying power.

In a video posted to Instagram, Bieber belted out the lyrics to the 2010 hit in the abandoned space where he had an epic dance-off to impress his dream girl more than a decade ago.

Fans will remember, "Baby" came out roughly one year after JB's debut single, "One Time." The melodious track charted extremely well, but it wasn't until his album, "My World 2.0," that he became a truly global superstar.

The Grammy winner is surrounded by friends in the clip, who were all too happy to provide backup vocals for him.

JB's been having a blast over the holidays. He was spotted zipping around Palm Springs in California on a fancy scooter on Thanksgiving Day.