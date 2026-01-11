Hailey Bieber Denies Reposting Video About Alleged Abuse From Justin

Hailey Bieber really needs everybody to just go outside and touch some grass ... She's once again shooting down rumors of marriage trouble from fans who she suggested are online too much.

This time, it started when TikTok users claimed Hailey reposted a video analyzing celebrity couples in allegedly "abusive" relationships.

Some fans shared screenshots they said proved Hailey reposted the video, which called her out for "tolerating mediocrity" and "abuse" from her husband, Justin Bieber.

But Hailey put all that to bed with an Instagram story.

She wrote, "Hey! I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn't repost any video speaking on my relationship. Have a beautiful Saturday!"

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed son, Jack Blues, in 2024.

In a Vogue interview earlier this year, Hailey admitted she thought that after 7 years together, the chatter about them would die down, but it clearly hasn't.

She said, "You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no."