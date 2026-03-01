Justin Bieber Birthday: Treat Yourself with These Fan Items

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Justin Bieber is turning 32 and while you both may be grown now, somewhere deep inside is that tween who sang "One Less Lonely Girl" at the top of their lungs in their room after school.

In honor of the Bieb's birthday, channel your inner OG Belieber by picking up some must-have fan-inspired products … from throwback tees to swoon-worthy posters and a calendar straight out of 2011.

After all, you don't have to borrow your parent's credit card anymore … so consider this your official excuse to lean into your inner fangirl.

Girl, you got that yummy, yummy … and you can have this Justin Bieber Changes T-Shirt too. If you're reminiscing on the days of Justin's “Changes” era, you'll love this black and white tee.

With a moody snapshot and a graphic that features a nod to his fifth album, this tee is a must-have for true Beliebers.

If you’ve been around since the beginning, you’ll remember this Justin Bieber Throwback T-Shirt from back in the day.

Featuring an image where he’s still looking like a baby, baby, oh! this tee will bring you right back to the days when your room was plastered with JB posters and you were blasting “My World” loud enough for the whole neighborhood to hear.

Who could forget Justin’s iconic debut album? This Justin Bieber My World 2.0 T-Shirt features the teen superstar that we all fell in love with over 15 years ago.

Pay tribute to where it all began with this throwback tee that’ll have you humming “U Smile” all day long.

You know that blank space on your living room wall? It’s the perfect place for this Justin Bieber Poster, obviously. And who could resist the Biebs in his blond era?

You can consider this the upgraded version of JB posters you ripped out of the pages of your favorite teen magazine and taped to your ceiling in 2011.

It’s not too late to upgrade your calendar for the year! This Justin Bieber 2026 Calendar is the only way you should be keeping track of your upcoming commitments, from work meetings to summer vacays and even friends’ birthdays.

While you’re at it … you can add JB’s birthday on March 1st.

Just when you thought you owned every piece of JB inspired tchotchke possible … this Justin Bieber Pop Socket shows up on Amazon.

This phone accessory is the perfect combination of function and fandom, providing you a new way to showcase your love for the Biebs.

JB’s here to remind you to love yourself … and so is this Justin Bieber Love Yourself T-Shirt.

Featuring a black and white pic from his “Purpose” era, this tee is simple but makes a statement. You’re definitely going to like the way you look.

Don’t apologize for being a Belieber … Just pick up this Justin Bieber Sorry T-Shirt. Featuring a shirtless Biebs in a black and white snapshot, this tee will let everyone know exactly who you stan. It may not be the most subtle tribute to JB, but who really needs to be nonchalant about their love for Justin?

