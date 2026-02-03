Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Arrest Body Cam Shows Calm Police Interaction

Play video content Brookhaven Police Department

Usher's ex-wife Tameka Foster had maybe the most friendly arrest in history ... newly released police body cam footage shows her exchanging casual banter and even getting a few laughs out of her arresting officer.

So here's what happened ... According to Hot97, Foster shared in an Instagram Live that she had gotten a ticket last year for driving a car without current insurance. After immediately updating the insurance on the vehicle, she thought the issue had been resolved ... the only problem was she needed to show up to court in person to show proof before a judge.

Her failure to appear reportedly resulted in a warrant being issued for her arrest, and Brookhaven Police nabbed her just after her plane landed in Georgia after a tropical vacation last month.

Watch the video ... Tameka light-heartedly pleads with the officer, "I can't even tell my kids this s***."

"You couldn't tell nobody this s***," Tameka continued, implying the story was too crazy to be believed. After thinking about it, she added, "Don't tell nobody this s***."

The officer responded with a chuckle, "I'm not."

According to Hot97, Tameka said she quickly paid the fine and -- aside from a some hostility from staff -- didn't run into any more issues.