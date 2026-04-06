Kanye West Reportedly Rakes in $33 Million During His 2 Comeback Shows

Kanye West hit all the right notes during his two shows in Los Angeles over the weekend, raking in a whopping $33 million as he wages a major comeback after his career was sidelined by his passion for Nazis, according to a new report.

Bloomberg says Ye snagged more than $18 million in ticket sales during his Friday concert alone, making it one of the highest grossing single shows in the history of live music.

The news outlet also pointed out Ye still has die hard fans rushing to buy his new record, "Bully," which is on track to become one of the best-selling albums in its opening week.

But Bloomberg cautioned Ye's two sold-out L.A. gigs could just be an aberration considering all of his issues involving antisemitism dating back to 2022.

As you may recall ... Ye went on a self-destructive campaign praising the Nazis and Hitler, turning him into a pariah within the music industry and pushing away many of his celebrity friends, as well as corporations that were doing business with him.

But now, some of those corporations, are giving Ye a second chance, namely Spotify and RapCaviar, according to Bloomberg. The two audio streaming services featured songs from Ye's "Bully" on their top playlists.

In addition, Ye's L.A. shows were publicized by hip hop mogul Rod Wave's company, which partners with Live Nation, the world's biggest concert promoter.