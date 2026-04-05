Diageo Backs Out of Wireless Festival After Kanye West Booking
London's Wireless Festival Second Sponsor Bails After Kanye West Booking
"Ye" it ain't so! Another major sponsor is following in Pepsi's footsteps, bailing on London's Wireless Festival after Ye -- formerly known as Kanye West -- was named as the headliner.
Alcoholic beverage giant Diageo has pulled out of the event, and despite never naming Ye as a reason for their exit, the timing is raising eyebrows.
As we reported ... a rep for Pepsi confirmed over the weekend their company had "decided to withdraw its sponsorship" after Ye's booking stirred backlash across the U.K.
Even British Prime Minister Keir Starmer weighed in, calling Ye's involvement "deeply concerning" given the artist's past antisemitic remarks and other headline-making controversies.
As for Ye, no word yet if this changes his plans to take the stage ... but his presence may be putting organizers in serious damage control mode.