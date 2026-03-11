North West Drops New Collab Snippet With Dad Ye's Protégé Mag!c

North West is making some new noise in the music game, 'cause the first snippet from her latest collab just dropped, and it looks like total chaos ... in the most fun way!

Check it out -- the 12-year-old goes all in on the track "Don’t Care," shared by Mag!c (a protégé of her dad Ye) -- rocking her signature blue hair and clearly having a blast in the clip.

No word yet on when the full music video is dropping -- but if this teaser is anything to go by, these two could be cooking up a serious Gen Alpha hip-hop moment.

As for fans, the reactions are a bit mixed -- though plenty seem to be vibing with it so far ... we just don’t know where the overall verdict will land yet.

North's performance earlier this year in Mexico with her dad was well received, so her new track could prove to be a success.