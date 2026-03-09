Kim Kardashian Never Tried to Buy Rare Hermès Bag for North West, Despite Report

Kim Kardashian is not the celebrity who got turned away trying to buy a rare Hermès bag for her daughter, despite a viral claim suggesting otherwise … TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … the story circulating online that Kim once attempted to purchase a coveted Mini Kelly bag for her daughter North West and was rejected simply never happened.

We’re told Kim has maintained a very friendly relationship with the luxury brand for years but not through the channels described in the report.

According to our sources, Kim has a very friendly relationship with the brand and has only used the same contact for over ten years in Paris and not the press office.

The sources also shut down the central claim behind the rumor telling us Kim did not request a bag for North, nor did she visit any Hermes store recently or get turned down.

We’re told those close to the situation are particularly bothered by the story because it involves a child. One source said, “They find it very disturbing that anyone would make up stories about a child for clicks.”

The claim appears in journalist Amy Odell’s “Back Row” newsletter, which cited a former employee of the Beverly Hills Hermès boutique who alleged Kim and Kanye West once tried to purchase a black Mini Kelly bag for North but were denied.