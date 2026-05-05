Chris Brown Seemingly Shades Baby Mama Diamond After Paternity Lawsuit

Chris Brown's baby mama drama is still going strong, it seems. He and Diamond Brown appear to be trashing each other on social media in the wake of her paternity suit.

On her Instagram story Monday, Diamond re-posted a video of TikToker William Last KRM lip-syncing to "Do You Ever Get Tired" -- an A.I.-generated song from King Willonius, who also generated the infamous "BBL Drizzy" sample.

The lyrics go ... "I got a question 'cause I really need to know, do you ever get tired of being a bitch-ass n****?"

An hour later, CB shared a story of his own, writing ... "Once you're an opp, this s*** don't stop!" The text appears alongside the lyrics of Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck."

If Diamond saw Chris' post, she seemed unbothered ... because her next IG story was a video of a steak salad.

As we previously reported ... she filed a paternity suit against her baby daddy last month, asking the court to award her legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown.