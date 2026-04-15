Rapper Future Hit With Paternity Suit by Ex Seeking Child Support for 9-Year-Old Son

Future is fighting his ex, Layla Sanad, in court after she brought a paternity suit seeking child support against the rapper, claiming he's the father of her 9-year-old son.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Layla filed the action against Future in a Florida court seeking to establish paternity and an order requiring him to pay child support.

Layla said she was in a romantic relationship with Future and claims they had a son -- identified by his initials K.W. -- born in 2017.

She said Future admitted to her he's the father. Layla is asking to make paternity official and also wants child support ... including two years of retroactive support.

In January 2026, Future filed court docs asking the court to dismiss the Florida case in favor of a more convenient forum, claiming Layla and the child lived in Arizona, and noting he already filed his own case in that state. The court has yet to rule on his filing.

In the Arizona case, Future admitted he is the father of a son named Kash Wilburn. The musician said he'd been voluntarily paying Layla $3,500 every month in child support.