Maury Povich Asks Fans to Stop Tagging Him About Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Paternity

In the case of Bonnie Blue's pregnancy ... Maury Povich is NOT the father -- nor the right person to host a special to find the guy!

The longtime TV host helped clear up paternity confusion for a number of years on his show "Maury" ... so, when social media users learned Bonnie was pregnant after banging 400 dudes, some started tagging him on social media.

While Maury might've been expected to jump at the chance to get involved, it seems the star's loving retirement ... with the official account for the now-ended "Maury" show replying on X, "Stop tagging me."

Worth noting ... this isn't the first time the X account has posted about Bonnie. In January last year, when Blue announced she'd slept with 1,057 guys in one marathon sex session, the account posted, "I’m sitting this one out."

As we told you ... Bonnie had unprotected sex with 400 guys earlier this month on a "breeding mission" ... Bonnie has acknowledged she's had fertility issues in the past ... so she was pleasantly surprised.

Bonnie shared a video of herself taking the pregnancy test ... as well as a follow-up appointment with an ultrasound tech who confirmed the news.

The OnlyFans star says she's already collected DNA from all the participants, BTW ... so, this seems like a pretty easy case for Maury if he does want it.