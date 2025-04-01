Maury Povich Hints That He and Wife Connie Reserve Sundays For Sex

Play video content On Par with Maury Povich

There’s one person in Maury Povich’s life who’s got zero confusion over who her daddy is -- and that’s his wife, Connie Chung!

On the premiere episode of "On Par With Maury Povich," Maury was joined by his wife, Connie, and they seemed to hint that their Sunday "day of rest" is actually packed with activity -- mainly getting down between the sheets and doing the dirty.

They didn’t exactly spell it out ... but when Connie asked Maury when he felt the sexiest, the 86-year-old smirked and said it was on Sundays.

Maury explained his pals were always hitting him up at the end of the week to play golf -- but Sundays were always reserved for Connie. Seems like the day's all about him teeing off in a whole different way!

Again, they didn’t give the exact details... but their exchange was so flirtatious, you can guess what they were alluding to!

To seal the deal, Connie suggestively zipped her mouth, making it clear they weren’t giving away too much -- except the fact the passion was very much still alive between them 4 decades on from when they got married.