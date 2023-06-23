Maury Povich Launching At-Home Paternity Test

Find Out If You Are Not The Father ...

Maury Povich is taking his schtick to the next level ... launching a DNA paternity test company, offering at-home testing services for families in search of answers.

The TV host, famous for announcing the results of paternity tests on his show with his catchphrase "You are NOT the father" is now selling a DNA paternity test that can be done anywhere.

Maury is offering the at-home tests through his new company, which he's cleverly calling, "The Results are In."

The testing kits include materials and instructions for how to take a DNA sample, and then the samples are sent to a lab at DNA Diagnostics Center ... without the need for medical professionals or TV producers and their pesky cameras.

Maury's company promises results become available in 2-3 business days, with a 99.99% accuracy rate ... and they say it's all confidential.

In a statement, Maury tells TMZ ... "I've seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together. With 'The Results Are In,' we're making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need."