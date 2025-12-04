Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Usher & Big Sean Pledge $1M to Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club

By TMZ Staff
Published
Usher and Big Sean are partnering up for a $1 million investment that will guide today's kids of Detroit into the future leaders of tomorrow!!!

On Thursday, the two music megastars announced the Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator, which will distribute the $1 million through the Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, set to open in February 2026.

It's a powerhouse partnership ... Usher’s New Look Foundation and the Sean Anderson Foundation teamed up with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School to bring it all together.

The "DEI" Incubator ... (we see what they did there 😜) will focus on teaching emerging industries ... A.I., 3D, and other immersive technologies inside a state-of-the-art virtual production studio and SFX lab, autonomous training center, and creator's lounge!!!

Michigan Central's Chief Operating Officer, Carolina Pluszczynski, praised the move ahead of next year's ribbon cutting ... maybe Usher and Sean will have a song out together by then. It's crazy they've never done one together!!!

