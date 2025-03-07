Big Sean Took Jay-Z's Advice Over Beyoncé's to Add Nicki Minaj to Biggest Hit

Big Sean's 2015 smash hit "IDFWU" is teetering on Diamond status, but the track almost didn't see the light of day ... that is, had he taken Beyoncé's advice over Jay-Z's!!! 🫣

Sean Don was a recent guest on NFL brothers' Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast and said he considered bottling the biggest hit of his career after Queen Bey deemed it pretty disrespectful.

The Mustard-produced jam is a thinly veiled diss at his ex-girlfriend, the late Naya Rivera, after they split and Beyoncé suggested he add Nicki Minaj on the track to give the ladies a platform for their scorn to even things out.

While Beyoncé was buggin' out over Sean's lyrics, Hov swooped in and convinced Sean to talk his ish.

Sean says Jay even went as far as to inform him he's LOSING OUT every day he held on the track.

E-40 was then added as a guest star and Sean's world changed on September 19, 2014, when he released the track ... helping his "Dark Sky Paradise" album shoot to the top of the Billboard 200 and become a double platinum classic album.