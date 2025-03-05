Jay-Z's Private Investigator Says Jane Doe Admitted Jay Didn't Rape Her

Jay-Z is revealing how he found out the Jane Doe rape accuser allegedly lied about his involvement ... and how attorney Tony Buzbee allegedly pushed her to sue, anyway.

A private investigator named Charlotte Henderson filed an affidavit Wednesday stating she met with the Jane Doe on Feb. 21, 2025 in the anonymous woman's home in Alabama -- and, during the meeting, she claimed Buzbee "pushed me" to include Jay in the lawsuit.

Play video content TMZ.com

According to the docs, Doe said she told Buzbee she'd been raped by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000, and wanted to sue him ... but "Buzbee brought Jay-Z into it." She added, "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z."

Henderson says Doe said she did tell Buzbee, Jay was at the party where the alleged rape occurred, but plainly stated he was not involved.

Still, Buzbee filed a civil suit, alleging Jay and Diddy sexually assaulted her. Subsequently, various media outlets exposed multiple inaccuracies in the woman's story, and as we reported ... she dismissed her lawsuit last month.

Henderson's meeting with Doe came one week after that dismissal -- she says Doe told her Buzbee had come to her "shortly before" filing that, and said Jay-Z was threatening to kill her, and that's why she dropped it.

Henderson says Jane Doe declared 4 times Jay never assaulted her ... and when asked if she'd sign an affidavit to that effect, asked, "But how does this help me?"

She says during the meeting, Doe seemed calm and at ease and never appeared scared or intimidated.

Interestingly, Henderson says she was not hired by Jay or his attorneys to perform this investigation. She doesn't say who, if anyone, was paying her.

One more thing ... another P.I., Ian Pillinger, filed his own affidavit, stating he uncovered Doe's history in a mental health facility, and says she was there just 90 days before Buzbee sent a demand letter to Jay-Z on her behalf.

As we reported, Jay is suing Buzbee for extortion ... and, just this week, he also filed a separate lawsuit against Buzbee and Doe for malicious prosecution.

Buzbee tells TMZ ... “Each assertion is flat out false and made up. Jane Doe called referring counsel, the Ava Law Group, and alleged she was assaulted by PDiddy and Jay Z before her case was EVER referred to our firm. That’s indisputable. In fact, we have obtained the actual intake sheet from Ava Law group’s intake personnel where Jane Doe signed up to be a client with them long before her case was ever sent to my firm. In that form created by their firm I take it shows who she was making the assertions against. Those investigators likely didn’t know that the paper trail will demonstrably prove what they say to be false.