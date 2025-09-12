Usher Picks Metallica To Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Usher Let's Ride The Lightning ... Book Metallica For Super Bowl LX Halftime!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
GOT IT BAD FOR METALLICA!!!
Usher wants to rock out for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show -- to the classic metal sounds of Metallica!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mr. Raymond, gearing up for NYFW at CBS Studios this week, taking flicks, kissing babies, and the full A-list meet-and-greet.

Usher was happy to plug his son Naviyd's TikTok account ... the high schooler is blossoming into quite the artist/social media influencer in his own right!!!

The music legend has one of the most celebrated Super Bowl halftime extravaganzas of all-time and we just had to know who he wants to see come next February ... the "Masters of Puppets" better keep their guitars tuned up!!!

Metallica may have come out of left field from the R&B maestro's mouth, but Super Bowl LX will be held in California, not too far from James Hetfield's L.A. hometown.

Maybe Supreme Super Bowl Selector, Jay-Z slipped Usher some info that he's teasing???

