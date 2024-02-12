Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ne-Yo Says Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Top 5 Of All Time

Ne-Yo Usher's Halftime Show ... Top 5 Of All Time!!!

2/12/2024 9:11 AM PT
Usher Is Top 5
TMZSports.com

Usher had a ton of people "caught up" during his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show ... including Ne-Yo -- who tells TMZ Sports the R&B legend's performance was top five of all time!

Ne-Yo made the claim following the Big Game out in Las Vegas ... after Usher wowed the Allegiant Stadium crowd with his singing, dancing and skating skills.

"I liked it!" Ne-Yo told us. "I liked it a lot!"

Usher Performs For Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
Launch Gallery
Usher Takes The Stage! Launch Gallery
Getty

The "Miss Independent" crooner wasn't the only one who loved what Usher did while singing alongside Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil Jon ... Janelle Monae also said she was a big fan of the spectacle.

In fact, she said the act should put Usher squarely in the discussion when it comes time to talk about music's GOATs.

"So proud of him," the 38-year-old singer said. "I love you, Usher!"

So Proud Of Him!
TMZSports.com

Of course, there were some haters ... including boxing star Gervonta Davis, who wasn't pleased with the way Usher caressed Keys during their rendition of "My Boo."

But, Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz, sure appeared to have no issue with it ... and with two other music icons shoveling praise his way Sunday -- it looks like Usher doesn't need to let this one burn one bit.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later