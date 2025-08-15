Taylor Swift's Apparent Easter Eggs Launch Super Bowl Halftime Chatter

The Super Bowl LX halftime show performer is Taylor Swift ... that is, if you're drinking the Swifties' Kool-Aid.

Days after the pop superstar's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast (and several rewatches, we're sure), her diehard fanbase is convinced the queen of Easter eggs did just that and hinted at taking the world's biggest stage throughout the two-hour episode.

Play video content New Heights

We're about to break it all down ... so, are you ready for it??

Remember when Taylor opened up on her love for baking bread -- specifically sourdough? Guess who is the mascot at Levi's Stadium, where SB60 is being held. The San Francisco 49ers' beloved Sourdough Sam. Shoutout to Swiftie Jessica Benson for connecting those dots.

On top of that, the Grind City Media talent also pointed out Taylor said she's thinking about pain au levain 60% of the time -- perhaps another nod to the Big Game.

Not convinced?? There's more.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After Jason's epic introduction, Taylor thanked him for screaming for "47" seconds ... a random number to throw out there until you realize Levi's Stadium just so happened to be the 47th stop on her iconic "Eras" tour.

Our Swifties in the office got wind of the chatter and went nuts with their own theories ... casually pointing out this will be Travis' 13th year in the NFL -- and that's Tay's fav number. Speaking of ... the Niners are hosting the big event, and what's 4+9?? 13.

Egads.

While we're still here, there's a few more things that add to the argument -- a Lombardi Trophy only being HALF visible in the background of Tayvis' shot during the show ... and the musician previously claiming she'd only consider taking the gig if she owned all her masters, which she now does.

Okay one more, we promise -- Tay even raved about past SB halftime show performers ... saying she's seen them all. Research, perhaps??

The timing makes sense ... after all, the game will be just a few months after Swift drops her "The Life of a Showgirl," so will this be the first time she performs it live??