Travis Kelce Gets Famed Aquarium Invite After Sea Otter Love Confession

Travis Kelce's surprising sea otter love confession has just scored him and his girlfriend a personal invite to one of the most famous aquariums in the country!!

A spokesperson for the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Northern California tells TMZ Sports ... after the Chiefs tight end professed his love for otters during a chat with Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce on "New Heights" this week, it now wants to work with him going forward.

Play video content New Heights

The rep, Isabel Lara, said otters are "not just cute animals but, like he is on the football field, they are important players in marine ecosystems" -- and she wants to shoot him some more info so he can make his large audience even more aware of their existence in the near future.

"We're so pleased to learn Travis cares about sea otters," she said ... before adding, "We'd be happy to provide more information if he wants to share more about otters on his podcast during Sea Otter Awareness Week from September 21-27."

Additionally, Lara said Kelce and Swift can swing by the aquarium "anytime," a huge deal for the NFLer ... considering the place is nationally known for its otter exhibit.

Play video content Monterey Bay Aquarium

According to its website, the MBA "is home to five non-releasable female sea otters" -- and in video it posted to its Facebook page this week, you can see a couple of them are as cute as can be.