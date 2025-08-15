Travis Kelce's Teammates Shocked Over Taylor Swift's First Chiefs Game Appearance

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates' jaws were on the floor when they realized he was REALLY dating Taylor Swift ... with Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes admitting they were stunned when the pop superstar showed up to her first game.

The topic came up in the new "The Kingdom" documentary that dropped on Thursday ... which broke down the Pro Bowl tight end's journey from publicly shooting his shot on his "New Heights" podcast to landing a full-on relationship with the musician.

everyone was shocked she was actually there 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w7HwpoFZc7 — martina ⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 (@cowboyliketayy_) August 15, 2025 @cowboyliketayy_

The program featured interviews with Chiefs staffers who got the heads up about Swift's plans to attend the Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears back in 2023 ... and as Jones put it, even the players were in disbelief.

"You know the locker room ... like, 'Taylor Swift here, Taylor Swift here. For real?! With Travis?! Oh my God!!" the All-Pro defensive lineman explained. "We're like, 'Oh my God, Travis pulled Taylor Swift.'"

Mahomes added Kelce gave him a heads up earlier in the week ... but even he was skeptical until he witnessed for himself.

The quarterback said he felt a real buzz at Arrowhead Stadium due to the A-lister's presence ... but ultimately, the team still had a job to do amid the pandemonium.