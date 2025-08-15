Jared Goff Reacts To Taylor Swift Name-Drop, 'It's Pretty Crazy'

Play video content Detroit Lions

Jared Goff said Taylor Swift made his Wednesday night one he'll remember all too well going forward ... explaining to reporters that after she name-dropped him on "New Heights" -- his phone blew up.

The pop superstar briefly mentioned the Detroit Lions signal-caller as she was trying to explain to Travis and Jason Kelce how little she knew about football prior to dating the Chiefs tight end ... and Goff said on Thursday that after she brought him up, he went through "a crazy couple hours."

Play video content New Heights

He intimated he got a bunch of texts and calls ... though check out his meeting with media members, he didn't seem to mind it one bit.

"It's pretty crazy, huh?" he said. "Very cool, I guess."

Goff was one of three NFLers who got a Swift shoutout on the Kelces' pod -- Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were the other two.