George Michael Would've Loved Taylor Swift's Interpolation, His Ex-BF Says

Taylor Swift is tipping her hat to the late, great George Michael on her upcoming album "The Life of a Showgirl" with a track called "Father Figure" -- and the icon’s former partner says George would’ve totally approved of it.

Kenny Goss -- George’s partner of 13 years -- tells TMZ George would be proud of the tribute, which isn't a straight sample, but an interpolation ... meaning you’ll hear the melody of his '87 classic woven into Taylor’s track.

Kenny tells us George never met Taylor, but he’s pretty sure the icon would’ve been a fan -- and would’ve appreciated someone of her caliber taking an interest in his work.

Kenny's personally a fan of Taylor’s music, and while he had no idea she was interpolating the song, it was a welcome surprise -- and he’s glad she’s doing this for George, who had a big hit with "Father Figure."

Kenny first met George in 1988, and the two were together for over a decade before splitting in 2009, reportedly due to their shared struggles with addiction. George passed away years later, on Christmas Day 2016.