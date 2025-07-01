Japan Airlines Flight Plummets Mid-Air, Passengers Write Goodbye Notes

Play video content Viral Press

The friendly skies have been downright terrifying lately -- and the latest scare saw passengers on a Japan Airlines flight writing goodbye notes as a sudden mechanical issue sent the plane into a steep, panic-inducing descent.

Catch this nerve-wracking clip -- a Japan Airlines flight from Shanghai to Tokyo had passengers grabbing deployed oxygen masks as the Boeing 737 took a terrifying dive, plummeting from around 36,000 feet to just under 10,500 in less than 10 minutes, per People.

There were 191 passengers and crew onboard -- and one rattled flyer said even the flight attendant was in tears as she screamed for everyone to put on their oxygen masks, shouting that the plane had a malfunction.

One passenger said they started writing their will and jotting down insurance info and bank card PINs -- while another began a goodbye message to her husband as the plane kept dropping.

An alert flagged an issue with the plane’s pressurization system during the descent, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency and divert the flight to Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan.