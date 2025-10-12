Plane Crashes In Fort Worth, Multiple Trucks on Fire

A small plane has crashed near Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth, Texas ... sparking a massive fire involving multiple semi-trucks.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says the crash happened Sunday. The impact ignited several trucks in the area, though it’s unclear exactly how many vehicles are involved.

BREAKING: Plane crashes in Fort Worth, Texas, several vehicles on fire. pic.twitter.com/TY793QZTJT — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 12, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

Videos shared on social media show thick black plumes of smoke billowing high into the sky above the crash site, visible from miles away.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene battling the flames and securing the area. At this time, it's not yet known how many people were on board the aircraft or if there are any injuries.