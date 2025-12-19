NASCAR Great Greg Biffle's Plane Hit Trees, Lights, Airport Fence, NTSB Says

Play video content

The plane carrying NASCAR great Greg Biffle, his family, and friends impacted trees, approach lights, and an airport fence, leaving a 1,800-foot trail of wreckage, and tragically killing everyone on board ... the National Transportation Safety Board announced.

The NTSB, which arrived on the scene Thursday night, held a press briefing this afternoon, just over 24 hours after the crash ... as details surrounding the 10-minute flight, and fatal crash, come into focus.

Dan Baker, the investigator in charge, provided info about the flight's final moments.

"The airplane subsequently impacted trees, two other runway light stanchions and the airport perimeter fence short of the runway threshold before coming to rest near the runway threshold."

Baker added that the post-impact fire consumed "the majority of the fuselage and the inboard wing sections."

Investigators also noted the weather wasn't exactly ideal at the time of the crash, with rain falling and a low cloud ceiling over the area.

The NTSB says they were able to recover the cockpit voice recorder out of the Cessna aircraft -- which was manufactured in 1981 -- but added they were still collecting pieces of the plane from the debris field.

Biffle -- along with his wife Christina, children Jack and Emma, and friends Dennis and Jack Dutton, and Craig Wadsworth -- were headed to Florida to spend the day with Garrett Mitchell, aka YouTuber Cleetus McFarland.