Meteorologist Roland Steadham Dies in Icy River Plane Crash in Idaho

A local TV news meteorologist died in a plane crash Tuesday ... the plane he was in crashed into an icy river near Emmett, Idaho, about 30 miles northwest of Boise.

KBOI-TV confirmed the station's chief meteorologist, Roland Steadham, was on the plane. The other person on the plane was also killed ... that person's identity hasn't been released.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Steadham's plane clipped a power line before crashing into ice on the river.

A large-scale power outage was caused by the power line being hit by the plane ... power's since been restored to the area around the crash, according to KTVB-TV.

It wasn't specified if Steadham was flying the plane when the incident occurred ... and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Investigators found GoPro cameras in the plane's wreckage, which may have been recording during the crash, reports KIVI-TV.