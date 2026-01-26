Seven Dead, 1 Survivor After Plane Flips Upside Down, Crashes in Bangor, Maine

Seven people were killed when a plane turned upside down after taking off from Bangor International Airport and immediately crashed about 236 miles north of Boston, in Maine on Sunday evening.

The FAA tells TMZ ... the Bombardier Challenger 650 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 PM local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board.

One crew member survived the crash with serious injuries, WABI-TV reports.

The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the incident ... the NTSB says preliminary information shows the plane crashed after departure and experienced a post-impact fire, according to the Associated Press.

Controllers and pilots at the airport had been talking about low visibility and deicing in the minutes before the crash occurred, according to audio obtained from LiveATC.net ... it wasn't clear if the pilots of the crashed plane had been speaking to controllers.

A controller was heard clearing a pilot for takeoff, and all traffic on the field was stopped about two minutes later. Another controller was reportedly heard saying the aircraft was upside down moments afterward.

The Bombardier Challenger 650 involved in the crash was registered to a law firm based in Houston, Texas, reports KHOU-TV.