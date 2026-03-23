Newark Airport Control Tower Evacuated After Reports of Smoke, Ground Stop Issued
Newark Airport Control Tower Evacuated After Smoke Reported
An unsettling situation went down this morning at Newark Liberty International Airport … with air traffic controllers evacuated from the tower after reports of smoke, triggering a ground stop.
The FAA said the tower was evacuated due to a burning smell coming from an elevator ... and said there was no fire. As a result, arrivals and departures are temporarily paused.
The incident is especially unnerving given what went down at LaGuardia Airport just hours earlier ... when a collision between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck on the runway killed two pilots and injured dozens of people. As a result, the airport will be closed until 2 PM ET Monday at the earliest.
While the Newark situation isn’t as severe … it’s only adding to an already tense morning. Stay safe out there.