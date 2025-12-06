Fire at Brazil Airport Causes Evacuation, Smoke Engulfs Jet

Passengers in Brazil had to quickly evacuate a plane when a fire broke out on the jetway and smoke spilled into the cabin ... and video has now surfaced of the scary incident.

#BREAKING



Esteira de bagagem pega fogo e Airbus A320 da LATAM Brasil precisa ser evacuado em Guarulhos



Apesar do susto, todos os ocupantes evacuaram o avião em segurança e ninguém se feriu pic.twitter.com/JjQP1C7EKb — AEROIN (@aero_in) December 5, 2025 @aero_in

The scary scene went down at São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport on December 4 ... when the baggage conveyor connected to a LATAM Airlines plane set to fly to Porto Alegre, Brazil caught fire, according to the local outlet, Estadão.

Check out the video of the fire on the tarmac ... the flames reach high into the air and smoke billows about shortly after everyone onboard was safely evacuated.

A LATAM A320 had to be evacuated at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo on Thursday, after a fire in a baggage loader.



The fire started at the time of boarding who were travelling to Porto Alegre.



LATAM said it gave all assistance to the passengers and that they… pic.twitter.com/XQQpgcU2vR — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) December 5, 2025 @aviationbrk

The scene from inside the plane was captured on social media as well ... showing people jumping in line to get off the jet -- though it seems it was mostly an organized evac.

Eventually, first responders arrived to extinguish the blaze and wheeled the burnt baggage conveyor away from the jet.