Fire at Brazil Airport Causes Evacuation, Smoke Engulfs Jet

Brazil Airport Passengers Abandon Plane After Smoke Begins to Fill Cabin

By TMZ Staff
Published
Passengers in Brazil had to quickly evacuate a plane when a fire broke out on the jetway and smoke spilled into the cabin ... and video has now surfaced of the scary incident.

The scary scene went down at São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport on December 4 ... when the baggage conveyor connected to a LATAM Airlines plane set to fly to Porto Alegre, Brazil caught fire, according to the local outlet, Estadão.

Check out the video of the fire on the tarmac ... the flames reach high into the air and smoke billows about shortly after everyone onboard was safely evacuated.

The scene from inside the plane was captured on social media as well ... showing people jumping in line to get off the jet -- though it seems it was mostly an organized evac.

Eventually, first responders arrived to extinguish the blaze and wheeled the burnt baggage conveyor away from the jet.

According to reports, the flight took off about three hours after the original departure time ... landing just before 3 AM Friday morning.

