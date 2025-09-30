NBA's Jared McCain Sings Drake, Lil Baby, Sabrina Carpenter Songs After Surgery

Play video content Instagram/@jmac

Jared McCain was hitting the high notes after going under the knife on Tuesday ... crooning his favorite songs in a post-op karaoke session -- from Drake to Lil Baby, Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae!!

The 21-year-old shooting guard went on his Instagram right from his hospital bed ... saying he felt "really good" following his procedure to fix his UCL tear he suffered last week.

With his eyes half open, McCain hilariously treated his 1.9 million IG followers to a private concert.

He kicked it off with Lil Baby's "Life Goes On" ... followed by "Bed Chem" by Sabrina.

McCain's set then paid tribute to his G.O.A.T. ... with some bars from Drake's "Redemption."

He also shouted out to Tate McRae ... and attempted to sing "Purple Lace Bra," admitting he can't hit the high notes like the pop star.

Of course, this isn't the first time McCain shared his post-surgery vibes on social media. Last December, he posted a TikTok, singing another Drake song after he had a procedure on his left lateral meniscus.

