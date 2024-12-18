76ers' Jared McCain Sings Drake While Drugged Up After Knee Surgery

Play video content

Jared McCain wasn't about to let surgery keep him from the content game -- the Philadelphia 76ers rookie wasted no time hopping on TikTok after having a procedure done on his knee ... singing a Drake song while he was still drugged up!!

The guard went under the knife on Wednesday to fix his torn left lateral meniscus ... an injury he suffered against the Indiana Pacers last week.

McCain is known to be a TikTok enthusiast ... so once the doctors finished up his knee, it shouldn't be all that surprising the 20-year-old went straight to the app to give fans an update.

McCain was still chilling in a hospital bed with his eyes half-closed when he shared a message to his fans ... as well as DJ Khaled and Drizzy -- even breaking out into the latter's song.

"I still got some love deep inside of me, no need to lie to me, I know you got a guy," McCain sang. "He's not a guy to me."

Of course, those are the lyrics to "Rich Baby Daddy" ... a track by the 6 God, Sexyy Red and SZA.

McCain's humorous update clip amused his four million-plus followers ... who also shared well wishes.

"Post-surgery haze and went straight to TikTok," one fan said. "He’s so real!"

The former Duke Blue Devil was the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and instantly became a favorite on the 76ers.