Natasha Lyonne Seen at NYC Bar Days After Airline Incident

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Natasha Lyonne is back out on the scene and looking unbothered after her recent in-flight drama.

TMZ obtained video of the actress spotted at Faces and Names Bar and Lounge in NYC Saturday night, attending the after party for the premiere of "ERUPCJA" and she appeared in good spirits as she mingled with guests.

Witnesses tell us Natasha kept things low-key but social, chatting it up and moving comfortably through the crowd -- a stark contrast to the chaotic situation that reportedly unfolded on a recent flight out of New York.

Page Six reported Lyonne had just attended the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere last week when things took a turn mid-travel. Witnesses say she appeared "out of it" in first class -- allegedly ignoring repeated requests from flight attendants to buckle up and stow her laptop before takeoff.

The plane reportedly taxied out before turning back to the gate, where crew members asked her to deplane after she failed to comply with instructions. At one point, she allegedly seemed confused, even asking, "Where are we?" before eventually exiting.

Still, Natasha isn't letting the turbulence define her. She's been open about her sobriety journey, including a recent relapse earlier this year, but recently told fans she’s "back on her feet."