Natasha Lyonne Taking Things 'One Flight At a Time' After Getting Kicked Off Plane

Natasha Lyonne just proved to the world she can board a plane and make it to her destination without getting kicked off ... and now she's taking things "one flight at a time."

We got the "Euphoria" star at LAX, and our photog asked her about an airline issue she ran into earlier this month ... when she got booted from a Delta flight before takeoff.

Play video content Video: Natasha Lyonne Seen Singing at L.A. Karaoke Bar Before Flight Incident TMZ.com

Natasha here looks like she's learned her lesson ... because she was in good spirits and puffing on a cigarette while she waited to hop into a luxury SUV and depart the airport.

She told us was "OK" and "good" and had no issues on this latest flight, and didn't need any help either.