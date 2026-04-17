Natasha Lyonne Taking Things 'One Flight At a Time' After Getting Kicked Off Plane
Natasha Lyonne 'One Flight At A Time' After Airplane Fiasco
Published
Natasha Lyonne just proved to the world she can board a plane and make it to her destination without getting kicked off ... and now she's taking things "one flight at a time."
We got the "Euphoria" star at LAX, and our photog asked her about an airline issue she ran into earlier this month ... when she got booted from a Delta flight before takeoff.
Natasha here looks like she's learned her lesson ... because she was in good spirits and puffing on a cigarette while she waited to hop into a luxury SUV and depart the airport.
She told us was "OK" and "good" and had no issues on this latest flight, and didn't need any help either.
Keep up the good work, Natasha!!!