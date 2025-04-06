Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Smooshed inside this famous cheeky chick is a pretty blonde whose blessed many magazine covers and countless screens. Given the hints and nudges, do you have what it takes to score the woman in question?

Goin' back to 1990 on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," she stunned several celebrity judges, including Naomi Campbell, during a nationwide modeling search ... and was crowned the winner!

"Confessions of a Shopaholic and "Iron Man" are just a couple of her popular films, but right now she's takin' down Thailand with her two besties!