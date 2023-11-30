Piers Morgan Names 'Racist' Royals Meghan Referenced, King Charles and Kate Middleton

Play video content TalkTV

Piers Morgan spilled the Royal tea in a big way Wednesday night, ID'ing the senior royals who Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed made racist comments about the skin color of their unborn son, Archie.

As you know, a new book -- "Endgame" -- written by Omid Scobie, had a Dutch version which named the culprits. That version has been yanked from the shelves and online sales, but it got out. Everyone was afraid to mention names .... and then Piers came along.

On Piers' TalkTV/Fox Nation show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" Wednesday night, he said, "The royals who were named in this book are King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales."

Now Scobie says he never submitted a version of his book where specific names were mentioned. It doesn't answer a key question ... how does a book get translated into Dutch and names suddenly appear that were never in the English version?

Piers said he has his doubts ... "I don't believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it."

Harry and Meghan were coy with Oprah about which royal/royals worried that Archie's skin might be too dark, but lots of people began guessing the culprits were King Charles and Prince William.

It's interesting ... Charles has a fractured relationship with his son, which is better than the now non-existent relationship Harry has with William.

Buckingham Palace is pissed over the ongoing accusations, reportedly "considering all options."