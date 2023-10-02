Kanye West Disses Pusha, Nas, Teyana's 'G.O.O.D. Music' Albums in Leaked Footage

Kanye West wished he would've saved his good beats for himself during his 5-album "Wyoming Sessions" run in 2018 ... as he felt Pusha T, Nas and Teyana Taylor weren't appreciating his greatness!!!

The regrets -- yes, he's had a few -- are coming out now in leaked footage from a 2018 documentary Ye shot with Milo Yiannopoulos.

Ya might recall, at the time Ye was focused on revamping his G.O.O.D. Music label, and while ensconced at his Wyoming ranch, he delivered a flurry of albums -- an ill-advised decision he ranted about to his then-manager Scooter Braun.

Ye criticized himself for blessing Teyana with her biggest song "Gonna Love Me" and giving Pusha T beats on his "Daytona" album that he failed to elevate ... comparing the production to 3 times the amount of his landmark album, "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."

Nas finished his Def Jam contract by collaborating with Ye for his "NASIR" album, but Ye even dissed him for rapping off-beat on the track "Cops Shot the Kid" -- and then being wishy-washy for the music video rollout!!!

Ye called out all 3 artists for, in his humble opinion, simply riding his wave. As he put it, "These muthaf***as don't appreciate me. These muthaf***as are trying to use me. I'm the greatest muthaf***ing artist living, and I can do everything."

Kanye was adamant he was the 🐐 artist and needed his own festival after being disappointed performing for others.

He knew his words would sting and warned Scooter he refused to end up like XXXTENTACION, who was shot and killed around that time.