Jason Derulo Denies Mizkif Argument Streaming Is Tougher Than Making Music

Play video content Twitch/mizkif

Jason Derulo may be embracing the streaming boom ... but don't think he's gonna admit it takes more talent than his music recording career!!!

That was the scenario the "Wiggle" star found himself in on a stream with Twitch star and YouTuber Mizkif ... as a chummy debate sparked up about which profession -- musicians or internet personalities -- have a tougher mountain to climb.

Watch the clip ... Mizkif argued it took him 8 years to build his brand and presence on the web, and streaming's a full-time job ... but Jason isn't convinced it's the flex Mizkif thinks it is.

Play video content TMZ.com

Remember, Jason recently completed his first stream ever -- and told TMZ the experience opened up tons of new possibilities -- but he wasn't about to let Mizkif tell him that ChatGPT or A.I. drumming up a song is equal to what he's done in his career!!!

Jason told Mizkif to let him see the chatbot sell his calculated 70 million records, shutting down the conversation.

Play video content TMZ.com

DDG, who's experienced financial gain from both music and streaming, recently told us the latter is the way to go at his Capaholics event that he rented out a mansion for ... and the debate has been raging all across the internet.

Play video content TikTok/@kehlani