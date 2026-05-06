Amber Rose Admits She Hyped Up Kanye Before Taylor Swift VMAs Interruption

Play video content Video: Amber Rose Says She Got Kanye Amped Before Taylor Swift VMAs Moment Ball in the Family Podcast

Amber Rose is finally admitting she may have accidentally helped gas up one of pop culture's most infamous moments ... Kanye West crashing Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs.

Check it out ... appearing on the "Ball in the Family" podcast with Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, Amber confessed she was hyping Kanye up hard before the awards show -- even encouraging him to grab a bottle of Hennessy before they hit the carpet.

“We need to be on the carpet ... taking shots of Henny,” Amber recalled telling Ye before the show ... adding she was constantly reminding him, “You the biggest thing in the whole world.”

But Amber insists she had no idea what was about to happen once they got inside.

"All of a sudden I’m just sitting there and then he’s on stage," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh s***. I was not expecting that.'"

The infamous moment went down when Kanye stormed the VMAs stage during Taylor’s acceptance speech to declare Beyoncé had "one of the best videos of all time" ... instantly creating one of the wildest live-TV moments ever.

Amber made it clear she didn’t support how Kanye handled it ... but she’s still standing by the point he was making.

"Do I agree with how he did it? No," she said. "But was he right? Yes. That’s how I feel."

She also revealed she eventually spoke with Taylor afterward and said there’s no bad blood between them. According to Amber, Taylor even sent merch and concert tickets for her son after learning he's a huge Swiftie.