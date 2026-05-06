A$AP Rocky Rolling Solo in New York City After Tense Rihanna Sightings
A$AP Rocky Rolling Solo After RiRi Met Gala Drama
Looks like A$AP Rocky is still shaking off those tense Met Gala vibes with Rihanna ... 'cause the man was spotted looking seriously glum during a late-night NYC outing.
Rocky was seen hopping into a car Tuesday night in the Big Apple ... rocking his usual stylish fit and dark shades, but definitely not serving big-smile energy.
oh so this is why they were arguing- pic.twitter.com/sb3R7DDUrZ @YSLONIKA
The solo outing was clearly needed after Monday’s eyebrow-raising Met Gala moments -- including viral video showing Rihanna shooting Rocky a look while he chatted away with another woman.
TMZ also broke the story earlier that the two were filmed inside their Sprinter van having what looked like an emotional discussion after the event.
Still, before the internet starts sounding breakup alarms -- this could easily be just a classic lovers' spat after a long, chaotic night in the spotlight. Sometimes even hip-hop royalty needs a little cooldown period ASAP!