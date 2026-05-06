A$AP Rocky Rolling Solo in New York City After Tense Rihanna Sightings

Looks like A$AP Rocky is still shaking off those tense Met Gala vibes with Rihanna ... 'cause the man was spotted looking seriously glum during a late-night NYC outing.

Rocky was seen hopping into a car Tuesday night in the Big Apple ... rocking his usual stylish fit and dark shades, but definitely not serving big-smile energy.

oh so this is why they were arguing- pic.twitter.com/sb3R7DDUrZ @YSLONIKA

The solo outing was clearly needed after Monday’s eyebrow-raising Met Gala moments -- including viral video showing Rihanna shooting Rocky a look while he chatted away with another woman.

TMZ also broke the story earlier that the two were filmed inside their Sprinter van having what looked like an emotional discussion after the event.