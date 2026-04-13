Rihanna Pictured Making Surprise Appearance at Friend's NYC Birthday Party

Rihanna made a surprise cameo appearance -- but not in a movie ... instead, the iconic singer showed up at a friend's private birthday party, and we got the pics to prove it!

Check 'em out ... Riri looked as stunning as ever in her form-fitting silver dress, popping into Pergola restaurant in Manhattan early Monday morning as the soiree was already in full swing.

Our sources say Riri had a couple of bodyguards watching her as she enjoyed a fun-filled time with her 20 or so friends.

Everyone, we're told, was on a guest list -- and if you weren't, well, don't even think about trying to get in.

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We're also told RiRi was really cutting loose, dancing, laughing, chatting, and taking photos with her posse. TMZ obtained a video showing RiRi boogeying down with one of her buds.

As for her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, we're told the rapper was nowhere in sight. Instead, he was probably on daddy duty at home, taking care of the couple's 3 young kiddos — RZA, Riot, and Rocki.