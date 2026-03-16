A$AP Rocky Seen Out For First Time Since Rihanna House Shooting

Seen For First Time Since Rihanna's House Shot Up

A$AP Rocky was spotted for the first time in public since Rihanna was at home during a frightening incident when her house was shot up earlier this month ... and we have the pics.

The rapper was snapped carrying a large red leather bag over his shoulder, pairing a graphic jacket layered over a hoodie, as he walked down a New York City street Sunday night ... one week after the shooting.

As you know ... Rihanna was at home with their 3 children when an assailant fired multiple rounds into her Los Angeles house on Sunday, March 8.

Officers quickly found the alleged shooter -- Ivanna Lisette Ortiz -- and placed her under arrest.