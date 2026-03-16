A$AP Rocky Seen Out For First Time Since Rihanna House Shooting
A$AP Rocky Seen For First Time Since Rihanna's House Shot Up
A$AP Rocky was spotted for the first time in public since Rihanna was at home during a frightening incident when her house was shot up earlier this month ... and we have the pics.
The rapper was snapped carrying a large red leather bag over his shoulder, pairing a graphic jacket layered over a hoodie, as he walked down a New York City street Sunday night ... one week after the shooting.
As you know ... Rihanna was at home with their 3 children when an assailant fired multiple rounds into her Los Angeles house on Sunday, March 8.
Officers quickly found the alleged shooter -- Ivanna Lisette Ortiz -- and placed her under arrest.
Ortiz was booked into the L.A. County jail for attempted murder, and bail was set at a whopping $10,225,000. She has since been charged with one count of attempted murder, nine counts of assault with a firearm, two counts of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle.