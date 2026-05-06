Rihanna Looks Unhappy as A$AP Rocky Chats With Woman at Met Gala

Tensions between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky boiled over not once, but TWICE at Monday's Met Gala in NYC ... with the latest video showing the couple clearly unhappy behind the scenes.

oh so this is why they were arguing- pic.twitter.com/sb3R7DDUrZ @YSLONIKA

Video posted to X Tuesday night featured A$AP chatting with 2 other women at the event while RiRi was being interviewed by a reporter just steps away. At one point, RiRi turns to A$AP with a glum expression while answering questions from the journalist.

Rocky then walks over to greet the reporter -- and then tries to engage with RiRi, who becomes standoffish.

But that wasn't their only tiff of the night. TMZ broke the story Tuesday ... RiRi and Rocky were filmed by a photog having an emotional discussion inside their Sprinter bus after the event and, at times, they seemed a bit annoyed.

A witness at the Met Gala previously told us Rihanna and A$AP looked happy throughout the night, despite the icy videos.

Let's hope the lovebirds can get back on track. The two have been dating since at least 2020, but they are not officially married and share 3 young children.