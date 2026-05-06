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Rihanna Looks Unhappy as A$AP Rocky Chats With Woman at Met Gala

Rihanna Gives A$AP Rocky Chilly Vibes ... After Rapper Talks To Other Woman

By TMZ Staff
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Tensions between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky boiled over not once, but TWICE at Monday's Met Gala in NYC ... with the latest video showing the couple clearly unhappy behind the scenes. 

Video posted to X Tuesday night featured A$AP chatting with 2 other women at the event while RiRi was being interviewed by a reporter just steps away. At one point, RiRi turns to A$AP with a glum expression while answering questions from the journalist.

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Rocky then walks over to greet the reporter -- and then tries to engage with RiRi, who becomes standoffish.    

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But that wasn't their only tiff of the night. TMZ broke the story Tuesday ... RiRi and Rocky were filmed by a photog having an emotional discussion inside their Sprinter bus after the event and, at times, they seemed a bit annoyed.

A witness at the Met Gala previously told us Rihanna and A$AP looked happy throughout the night, despite the icy videos.

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Let's hope the lovebirds can get back on track. The two have been dating since at least 2020, but they are not officially married and share 3 young children.

So we gotta ask ...

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